Riker’s Island Inmates Left To Suffer In Wake Of Coronavirus, California To Release 3,500 Nonviolent Inmates Early

While we’ve taken to social distancing in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, there are a lot of people who don’t have that option. That said, California will reportedly release thousands of inmates due to overcrowding during this horrific time.

“Thousands of inmates in California prisons will be released early as officials fear overcrowding could spark a deadly outbreak of the coronavirus,” TMZ reports, adding “The move comes in the middle of a pandemic as the nation desperately tries to get a handle on how to stem the disease. Fact is … jails and prisons are breeding grounds for the virus, with conditions that are often filthy and way too many people packed inside.”

The hope is to accelerate parole dates for 3,500 inmates, who’d been convicted of nonviolent crimes, the site goes on to say. With less condensed prisons, the aim is to slow the spread of coronavirus from person-to-person, hopefully keeping both inmates and those who work for the prison system safe.

TMZ adds… “Then there’s this … the state has blocked the transfer of county jail inmates to prison, according to the L.A. Times. That decision alone will keep 3,000 additional people out of the state’s prison system. What’s more … nearly 600 inmates will be moved out of dorms — home to bunks with close proximity and shared sinks/showers — and moved to other prison facilities.”

Elsewhere, a young woman recently tweeted about the conditions on Riker’s Island under the strain of coronavirus. “Filth” really doesn’t describe the inhumane conditions prisoners have had to endure…

Someone at Rikers gave my cell # to others & for a couple of days I’ve been getting calls from people whose loved ones are there. They’ve all said some variation of the same thing — the people there need us to hear what is happening to them. They have asked me to share. THREAD/ — female astronaut suit with pockets (@mk_esq) March 29, 2020

The accounts are all very similar. People are sleeping in dorms of 40-50 people, less than 2 feet apart. At the center, they try to sleep head to toe. 2/ — female astronaut suit with pockets (@mk_esq) March 29, 2020

In one facility the word “shit” is spelled out on the wall in big letters — written in actual feces. It has been there for days and was mentioned by several callers. 3/ — female astronaut suit with pockets (@mk_esq) March 29, 2020

No cleaning is being done. The staff have plainly said that they too are afraid of catching the virus and don’t want to touch anything. When people ask for disinfectants to clean communal toilets, phones and other spaces themselves, they are denied. 4/ — female astronaut suit with pockets (@mk_esq) March 29, 2020

There are no medical appointments available. The clinics are full. People who ask for care are denied. Others who have serious conditions are avoiding asking for care out of fear of catching the virus in the clinic, on the off-chance they could be seen at all. 5/ — female astronaut suit with pockets (@mk_esq) March 29, 2020

No soap is available. It may have been stolen or hoarded from communal bathrooms, but it has not been replaced. They can’t wash their hands and they are not given sanitizer. 6/ — female astronaut suit with pockets (@mk_esq) March 29, 2020

People are sick. Guards and staff are coughing. People who are incarcerated are developing coughs and fevers. There are no masks. They are hearing about the virus through the news and know what is happening to them. They are really afraid. 7/ — female astronaut suit with pockets (@mk_esq) March 29, 2020

More of what has been described to us at Brooklyn Defender Services is here: 8/ pic.twitter.com/HWY9PThL22 — female astronaut suit with pockets (@mk_esq) March 29, 2020

We are keeping everyone in our prayers, as well as hoping inmates are shown some compassion at this time.

