The ‘All American’ Cast Did The #DontRushChallenge And, Obviously, Everyone Looked Stunning

The All American cast literally doesn’t know how to not be beautiful, and it’s further proven with their successful take at the #DontRushChallenge.

The challenge has been gaining buzz on social media ever since it was started by 20-year-old Toluwalase Asolo, according to Teen Vogue.

The business management student at the University of Hull, tweeted a clip of herself changing looks with her friends along with the caption, “The boredom jumped out.” With the song “Don’t Rush” by U.K. rap duo Young T and Bugsey as their background, Asolo and her team passed around a makeup brush like a metaphorical baton and the clips cut to them going from a non-make-up look to a glossed up look.

Asolo explained to Teen Vogue that she was inspired by the boredom and uncertainty present during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We understand that in a period like this with nothing to do, a lot of people may slip into depression due to high levels of inactivity and idleness,” Toluwalase told Teen Vogue. “So we decided to highlight the togetherness in isolation.”

The boredom jumped out 😖 pic.twitter.com/db1bG6M13G — Lash (@lase_asoloo) March 22, 2020

Now, it seems like the cast of The CW show All American wants to get in on that togetherness with their own version of the #DontRushChallenge.

And, of course, the ladies and gentlemen look gorgeous before and after getting dressed up. Check out the looks for yourself below.

Also On Global Grind: