Sexy Photos Of The ‘All American’ Cast Prove They’re Still Gorgeous Doing Regular Things

If you haven’t watched The CW show All American, you’re missing out on one of the best dramas on television.

The series follows footballer Spencer James (played by Daniel Ezra) as he navigates being a sports star at Beverly Hills High while also staying loyal to his friends and family in the Crenshaw neighborhood of Los Angeles. With coach Billy Baker (played by Taye Diggs) as his mentor, Spencer must rise above obstacles like the absence of his father, the violence of his neighborhood and the everyday drama at Beverly Hills High. A talented group of actors round out the cast and they play characters that also must navigate high school life while under the pressures of drugs, sports, and more absent parents.

The show is full of great storytelling and it doesn’t hurt that the cast is completely gorgeous.

Like…everyone.

So much so that you can often spot your favorite cast member doing something completely and totally regular on Instagram and your breath will be taken away instantly.

From the younger cast members to the older ones, everyone’s pretty much stunning.

Review the receipts for yourself below with pics of Michael Evans Behling, Samantha Logan, Greta Onieogou, Cody Christian, Daniel Ezra, Karimah Westbrook, Wolé Parks, Bre-Z, Monet Mazur, Spence Moore II, Chelsea Tavares, and of course, Taye Diggs.

