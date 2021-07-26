ICYMI: Lil Rel, Yvonne Orji Star In Hulu’s Upcoming Comedy ‘Vacation Friends’ [Trailer]

The Daily Grind Video CLOSE

Hulu has a new film titled Vacation Friends on the way and it stars Lil Rel, Yvonne Orji, John Cena, and Meredith Hagner!

Just as Rel and Yvonne’s characters start preparing to get married, friends that the couple met on vacation (portrayed by John and Meredith) drop in and embarrass them in front of their families. The premise is pretty hilarious, especially when you factor in all the cultural differences. Here’s the official synopsis:

“In this raw and raunchy comedy, straight-laced Marcus and Emily (Howery, Orji) are befriended by wild, thrill-seeking partiers Ron and Kyla (Cena, Hagner) at a resort in Mexico. Living in the moment, the usually level-headed couple lets loose to enjoy a week of uninhibited fun and debauchery with their new ‘vacation friends.’ Months after their walk on the wild side, Marcus and Emily are horrified when Ron and Kyla show up uninvited at their wedding, creating chaos and proving that what happens on vacation, doesn’t necessarily stay on vacation.”

Yvonne hit Instagram to share the new film with her followers last week, saying “Best believe lots of shenanigans ensued!” and we can only imagine! Vacation Friends is directed by Clay Tavern and will premiere on Hulu August 27, so be sure to tune in.

Sounds like it’s going to be a goodie.

ALSO: A Vocal Queen | Never Forget How Michelle Williams SLAYED These Nostalgic Destiny’s Child Songs

Also On Global Grind: