A Vocal Queen: Never Forget How Michelle Williams SLAYED These Nostalgic DC Songs

It’s no secret, Michelle Williams doesn’t get the credit she deserves. Having joined Destiny’s Child after the group’s conscious uncoupling with original members LeToya Luckett and LaTavia Roberson, Michelle was the new girl on the block. Fans would need some time to get used to the change, but it didn’t take long for the world to develop a soft spot for the vocally-gifted Rockford, Illinois beauty.

Michelle’s warm, wispy, wide-ranging vocals took you to church on the tail-end of songs like “Through With Love,” “Survivor,” and “Emotion.” And hearing the gospel singer get a little spicy on tracks like “Soldier” sealed the deal. In fact, it’s often argued that Michelle had some of the best parts of DC’s most beloved hits.

Today, Michelle is recognized as a gospel vocalist to be reckoned with after releasing four of her own studio albums: Heart To Yours, Do You Know, Unexpected, and Journey To Freedom. She’s done reality television, appeared as “The Butterfly” on The Masked Singer, and shut down Broadway — just the tip of a very accomplished iceberg.

To celebrate Michelle’s birthday today, check out some of her best DC moments below, alongside Kelly and Bey, because nostalgia. Happy Birthday, Michelle!

