Bark With Me Now: These Videos Of A Baby Bow Wow Will Send You Spiraling Into The Early ’00s

Bow Wow might not be on your radar these days, but back in the early ’00s he proved himself as a lyricist, actor, and superstar at just 13 years old. He had middle school girls going absolutely insane over his playful flows. Not to mention, his verses were always backed by fire straight backs and funny music videos of a young, flirtatious Bow daydreaming of girls that were way too old for him.

Today, Bow Wow is all grown up but during a legendary Verzuz with DMX and Snoop Dogg last night, we were reminded us of the kid he used to be and we had to take a trip down memory lane.

ALSO: For Better Or Worse | These Sweet Photos Of KimYe Suggest They’ll ALWAYS Be Thick As Thieves

Snoop recalled his young protégé wanting to hop on his songs at just six years old. The West Coast legend made a good call and put Bow on a skit instead. In case you weren’t aware, a baby Bow Wow voices all the kids on the “Class Room Intro” from Snoop’s Doggystyle album.

Playing a young Snoop at the end of the skit, Bow says “My name is Snoop” and the teacher asks “Alright Snoop, what you wanna be when you grow up?,” to which Bow responds (in true Snoop fashion)… “I wanna be a motherf*cking hustler, you better ask somebody!” Listen here.

Hearing a young Bow Wow (who was way to grown for his age) just starting out in the industry was super nostalgic and sent us spiraling in to the ’00s. If the shenanigans of today somehow made you forget how talented and natural Bow Wow is at rap, just take a look at these throwback videos.

ALSO: Boss Babes | Flawless Photos Of Yara Shahidi & Her Bad*ss Mama Twinning

“Puppy Love” Feat. Jagged Edge & Starring Solange knowles

“Bounce With Me” Feat. Xscape

“Ghetto Girls”

“Bow Wow (That’s My Name)” Feat. Snoop Dogg

“Thank you” Feat. Jagged Edge, Fundisha

Also On Global Grind: