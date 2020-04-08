Walgreens Will Offer Drive-Thru Coronavirus Testing In Seven Different States [Details]

One of the main issues throughout the course of the coronavirus pandemic has been the limited amount of COVID-19 testing. Now, new reports claim Walgreens is stepping up to offer its assistance in at least seven states.

From CBS News:

Walgreens on Tuesday said it would open 15 drive-thru testing sites for the coronavirus in seven states later this week. The testing service will be made available in areas with escalating cases of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the virus, the drugstore chain announced: Arizona, Florida, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Tennessee and Texas. The exact locations are still being worked out in collaboration with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, according to the company.

ALSO: New Tiger King Sequel Will Focus On The Whereabouts Of Carole Baskin’s Missing Husband [Details]

According to the site, Walgreens’ announcement comes nearly one month after Trump announced the company and a few others (Target, CVS Health, and Walmart) would offer drive-thru testing via store parking lots.

“Opening our first drive-thru testing location last month has allowed us to quickly learn and develop an efficient and scalable process, and we’re pleased to be working with Abbott to help accelerate our efforts, and to enable quick results for those being tested,” Richard Ashworth, Walgreens president, said in the statement, according to CBS News.

The site states the process has been slow, as retailers and hospitals struggle to get enough protective gear for those administering the tests, adding Walmart pharmacists will assist people as they self-administer the Abbott Laboratory COVID-19 test. Positive results reportedly come in, in as little as five minutes, while negative results take up to 13 minutes.

We’ll continue to keep you updated.

Also On Global Grind: