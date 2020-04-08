The Love We Need: La La Anthony Is Helping Women Reclaim Their Power With New Facebook Makeover Show 

It’s not enough to say that the world feels like it’s in shambles these days. America and majority of the world is currently at a standstill due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the 2020 Presidential campaign feels like an unfunny joke and our African Americans are contracting the the deadly virus at an alarming rate compared to other demographics.

The one glimmer of light that we had as millennials was the highly hopeful thought that Bernie Sanders could possibly be the next President of the United States. But now that that dream has been cancelled, there’s seems to be no hope. No joy. No good, heartwarming moments for the people to enjoy. Thankfully, there are still people in the world doing good and helping lift people’s spirits during this time. Like La La Anthony

The actress and former host is working with Facebook Watch on a new show called, “La La Anthony: Reclaim Your Life”, a series that aims to help women reclaim their power after experiencing personal and professional hardships. In the first episode, La La invites Karrueche Tran to help two lovely ladies regain their confidence and joy after one of the women suffered a toxic relationship and the other is trying to make ends meet for her children after receiving a felony charge and losing her job.

According to Anthony, new episodes of the series were set to premiere once a week, but due to COVID-19, she hasn’t been able to film as many as she liked.

“I’m glad I had one great one in the can to show everybody. Stay tuned for more.”

La La Anthony: Reclaim Your Life” debuts on Facebook Watch this Wednesday at 4pm EST. Check out the full episode below.

