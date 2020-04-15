Press Play: André Holland, Amandla Stenberg & More Star In ‘The Eddy’

Netflix has dropped a new trailer for an upcoming limited series that will launch May 8th, alongside an official soundtrack from Arista Records. Starring Moonlight actor André Holland, The Hate U Give actress Amandla Stenberg, and more, The Eddy is a jazz club drama from the director of La La Land.

“Set in the vibrant multicultural neighborhoods of modern-day Paris, The Eddy tells the story of the owner of a struggling club, its house band and the dangers they face from the chaotic city that surrounds them. Interspersed with dynamic and uplifting performances, The Eddy conveys the power of music to heal, unite and turn chaos into beauty,” a Netflix press release notes, adding “The series was brought to the screen through a collaboration between Alan Poul, Damien Chazelle, BAFTA Award winner Jack Thorne (National Treasure) and six-time Grammy Award® winner Glen Ballard, who wrote the songs and established The Eddy’s band which is composed of real-life musicians Randy Kerber, Ludovic Louis, Lada Obradovic, Jowee Omicil and Damian Nueva Cortes. The limited series stars André Holland, Joanna Kulig alongside Amandla Stenberg, Taham Rahim and Leïla Bekhti.

Tune in to the official trailer up top!

