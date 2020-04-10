Press Play: Netflix Drops Lusty Trailer For Upcoming Competition Series ‘Too Hot To Handle’

Netflix just announced an interesting new show, titled Too Hot To Handle, and we’ve got a feeling it’ll go down in reality TV history. Following ten gorgeous singles, as they compete for $100,000, the impending series has a unique premise.

Here’s the official synopsis:

“Ten young, hot singles from around the world come together in a tropical paradise for what they think will be the most exotic and erotic summer of their lives — but there’s a twist. These commitment-phobes who love a casual hook-up, will have to give up all hanky panky for the entire retreat if they want to win the $100,000 grand prize. No kissing, no heavy petting, and no self-gratification of any kind. With every slip, the prize money goes down. In this luxury no-bone zone, will the serial singletons be able to form deeper emotional connections? Or will the temptation simply be too hot to handle?”

As demonstrated with Rhythm + Flow and The Circle, Netflix loves a good competition so Too Hot To Handle, due April 17, should be fun to watch. In case you missed it, the streaming giant will also drop Cooked With Cannabis later this month for 4/20. Stay tuned and meet the cast from the photo above in the trailer below.

