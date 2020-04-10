15 Reasons We Fell In Love With Pretty Little Shay Mitchell [Photos]

Shay Mitchell is a superstar in our eyes!
She’s the kind of down-to-earth girl that doesn’t care much about stardom, still hangs around with the friends she grew up with, and won’t do something strange for a little bit of fame like the rest of Hollyweird. You’ve got to love it.
Back in the 2010s, it was easy to fall in love with Shay’s Pretty Little Liars character Emily, but the real Shay? She’s twice as cool and today it’s her 33rd birthday so we’re here to celebrate her talent, beauty, and new mom status.
We couldn’t do any less than 15 reasons we’ve loved her all these years…and here they are.
1. She is a natural beauty.
2. Her hair is ALWAYS on point.
3. Call her Sh(ay) Moisture (hehe).
4. Shay ALWAYS has some dope sh*t on!!
5. We imagine she smells better than… anyone.
Meet the second fragrance… I AM PINK aka my vibe A zesty, balanced and bright refreshing fragrance for those days you feel flirty and fun. Perfect and light enough for a relaxing Sunday at the beach, brunch with the girls or a day time excursion of fun. @cacharelparfums #ad 💖🦩🍧👙🌸
6. She loves a good kiss.
7. She’s a real boss babe.
8. This is how she works out.
9. She’s a girl’s girl.
10. See?
11. She’s a Pretty Little Liar, so she can keep a secret for sure.
11. We knew she’d be the best mom and she is.
Calling all moms! @pampersus & @pamperscanada found that 9 out of 10 of us worry we’re not doing a good enough job. I know I can relate. Tag 3 moms who need a reminder of how great they are! @kayrochic @ladyluofthewolves and @preciousm1954 you are amazing and inspire me everyday! 💛 P.S. You can create your own adorable affirmation sticker by searching “Pampers” under Gifs in your stories. I can’t wait to see what you make! #ShareTheLove #PampersPartner
12. She loves animals.
13. And her grandma.
14. She loves to travel… check that caption out.
Love this from @trec.life ‘These are challenging times. Movement is restricted. Isolation is necessary. Uncertainty is the new normal… But the mind isn't limited by borders. We need now only set our imaginations loose, as our journeys have always been sensory. We will not cease our exploration. We invite you around the world with us with our new series, #ArmchairTravel, which we’ll continue to update in our stories. Sending health, strength and love from our armchair to yours, The Remarkable Explorers Club’ 📸 Yannic Laderach
15. And did we mention she’s beautiful? Happy Birthday Shay!
🎶 First song by one of my faves @lolozouai // Meet I am FABULOUS the third and final fragrance of the collection. Aka My alter ego…. A fruity, complex and empowering fragrance. Perfect for date night or adding a little bit of extra oomph before painting the town with your best friends 🔮🍇💅🏼💜🎉