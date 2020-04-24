Weekend Watch: Apple TV+ Premieres “Beastie Boys Story” And “Defending Jacob”

Janeé Bolden is Sr. Content Director of the Pop Culture Division at Interactive One. An avid reader and traveler, Janeé has a bachelor's degree in English with a minor in Africana Studies from New York University, where she also completed her MFA in Writing. A nomad by nature, Janeé lived in Alabama, Massachusetts, Iowa, New York, Los Angeles, Michigan and Florida before finally hanging her hat in Atlanta, Georgia.

Whether you’re like us and you know all the words to “Paul Revere” or you didn’t know a thing about the Beastie Boys until their “Sabotage” video slapped you in the face — ‘Beastie Boys Story’ is touching, hilarious, anecdotal and enlightening.

Told firsthand by Beastie Boys Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz, the pair recount the story of the band’s roots (did y’all know the group started out with a female drummer?!) and muster the strength to keep transparent about their own shortcomings as well as those of early mentor/managers Rick Rubin and Russell Simmons. Longtime collaborator Spike Jonze directs, while maintaining most of the elements from ‘Beastie Boys Story’ stage show. Jonze is also a character in several of the Beastie’s tales (he directed “Sabotage” over 25 years ago!). From the very beginning the doc pays tribute to late group member Adam “MCA” Yauch, whose presence is felt despite his death eight years ago. As somber as that may sound there are enough dick jokes that ‘Beastie Boys Story’ can’t help but retain a good degree of levity throughout the 119 minute runtime. It’s impossible to maintain a 40 year friendship without some pretty good stories and the Beastie Boys definitely have plenty of them!

Check out the trailer below:

“Beastie Boys Story” is produced by Grammy Award winner Jason Baum, Amanda Adelson, alongside director and writer Spike Jonze, and executive produced by Mike Diamond, Adam Horovitz, Dechen Wangdu-Yauch, John Silva, John Cutcliffe, Peter Smith, Thomas Benski, Dan Bowen, Sam Bridger, Michele Anthony, David Blackman and Ashley Newton. Losel Yauch, Frances Yauch and Jonah Hill serve as co-executive producers.The film is produced for Apple by Fresh Bread and Pulse Films in association with Polygram Entertainment.

Also making its debut on Apple TV + this weekend, “Defending Jacob” is an eight-episode drama series starring Chris Evans, Michelle Dockery, Jaeden Martell, Cherry Jones, Pablo Schreiber, Betty Gabriel, Sakina Jaffrey and J.K. Simmons. “Defending Jacob” is centered around the horrific murder of a teen boy in suburban Massachusetts. Chris Evans plays assistant district attorney, Andy Barber who is tasked with finding the culprit — until the evidence puts his own child’s welfare in serious jeopardy. Yep. It’s every bit as suspenseful as it sounds.

Check out the trailer below:

“Defending Jacob” will premiere with three episodes exclusively on Apple TV+ on April 24, followed by new episodes weekly every Friday through May, 29.

“Defending Jacob” is produced by Paramount Television Studios and Anonymous Content, and created, written and executive produced by Mark Bomback, who also serves as showrunner. All eight episodes of the series are directed by Academy Award nominee Morten Tyldum, who also serves as executive producer. Chris Evans stars and executive produces, alongside Rosalie Swedlin and Adam Shulman who executive produce for Anonymous Content.

