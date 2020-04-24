Press Play: Hulu Drops Trailer For ‘The Great,’ ‘Will & Grace’ Cast Talk Favorite Guest Stars

Hulu’s got some new content on the way too, most recently announcing a show about Catherine the Great.

“The Great is a satirical, comedic drama about the rise of Catherine the Great from outsider to the longest-reigning female ruler in Russia’s history,” the official synopsis reads, adding “With only occasional historical facts the series stars Elle Fanning as Catherine, Nicholas Hoult, Phoebe Fox, Adam Godley, Gwilym Lee, Charity Wakefield, Douglas Hodge, Sacha Dhawan, Sebastian de Souza, Bayo Gbadamosi and Belinda Bromilow.”

Check out the trailer up top and let us know if you’ll be tuning in when the Hulu original premieres May 15.

The Will & Grace cast got together for a remote interview and talked all about the hit series coming to an end.

Chatting with SiriusXM’s Jess Cagle, the cast also discusses awkward kissing on the show, the impact it made, and answered questions from fans. In case you missed it, Will & Grace creators, David Kohan and Max Mutchnick, told Deadline of the show’s last hurrah:

“We’re not coming back. There’s no version of us coming back. David and I don’t want to do it anymore. We own these characters and love them, we’ve shared them and the four actors that play them certainly have a piece of the DNA of these characters in them and the network would ultimately be the ones to decide, but if David and I were given the authority to make the choice, I think it’s time that this story is over. We’ve told every story that we can tell for these characters.”

Checkout the SiriusXM interview above and join us in wishing the cast farewell.

