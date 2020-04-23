Mia Vs. Elena: Fans React To The Explosive ‘Little Fires Everywhere’ Season Finale

Limited series Little Fires Everywhere has officially come to an end and though we’re sad to see the cast go, man oh man, it was so good while it lasted!

Starring Kerry Washington as Mia Warren and Reese Witherspoon as Elena Richardson, the show is a rollercoaster of a story that pits the two matriarchs against each other as their web of lies and insecurities unravel for their closest loved ones to see. Kerry and Reese aren’t the only heavy hitters on board — we’re talking Joshua Jackson, Tiffany Boone, AnnaSophia Robb, and the teen cast was flawless.

In the season finale, Mia finally opens up to her daughter Pearl about her past and they end up going to visit the couple that would’ve been Pearl’s parents. Mia and Elena go head-to-head in another showdown, causing Mia to reveal Elena’s daughter’s abortion. Already spiraling, after being confronted by husband Bill about that secret dinner she had with her ex, Elena explodes on the daughter she loves to hate the most, Izzy.

Izzy ends up running away and her siblings literally burn everything to the ground after witnessing that ugliness from their mom. Looking for her runaway daughter at Mia’s now-empty apartment, Elena finds Mia’s last piece of art, inspired by a “caged” Izzy. And let’s not forget about Bebe… she lost in court and ends up kidnapping her baby.

Needless to say, fans of the show don’t want the drama to be over. Speaking on a possible second season, showrunner Liz Tegalaar told Entertainment Weekly…

“I’d be open to it in terms of this is the best job I’ve ever had… this was such an amazing treat of work experience, adapting something that I love with all my heart, with people who I love with all my heart.” She does think it ended how it was meant to, however, as she adds “…in my heart, I feel like this is what it’s always been, which is a limited series. It’s a show with a beginning, middle, and an end. Everything burns down.”

Check out what fans are saying about the season finale below and keep your fingers crossed for more from the talented cast.

