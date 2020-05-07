Black Girl Glamour: Izabela Rose Is Disney’s Next Teen Lead In ‘Upside-Down Magic’

Disney’s got a new film coming our way that we’re excited about.

Starring up-and-coming teen actress Izabela Rose, Upside-Down Magic is based on the best-selling Scholastic fantasy fiction books of the same name. Here’s a quick synopsis:

“Upside-Down Magic centers around 13-year old ‘Nory Boxwood Horace’ (Izabela Rose), who discovers she has the ability to transform into animals, as she enters the Sage Academy for magical studies with her friend Reina Carvajal (Siena Agudong), who can manipulate flames. Izabela Rose gives a standout performance as the funny, charismatic, and optimistic heroine, whose unwavering belief that her unusual talent, along with those of her wonky friends, are just as valuable as those of her peers.”

If you aren’t familiar with Izabela, she’s originally from Valley Ranch, GA. She realized her future was in entertainment at a super early age, after modeling and competing in pageants all over the Southeast. In 2016, she booked her first commercial for ABC Family, then relocated to L.A. to pursue her dreams of singing and acting. Izabela was personally selected by Steven Spielberg to play the role of Olivia in AppleTV+’s reimagining of Amazing Stories and she’s also set to star as Young Jess in Disney+’s Sulfur Springs.

“When she is not in front of the camera or honing her craft, Izabela spends her time volunteering with the Atlanta Mission and other charities dedicated to helping the homeless, a cause close to her heart,” a press release for the upcoming movie stated, adding “She also enjoys playing video games (Minecraft and Roblox are her favorites!), guitar and speaks Spanish fluently.”

Check out an official Upside-Down Magic teaser below and stay tuned for the premiere this summer.

