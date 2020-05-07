Have You Tuned In Yet? Michelle Obama’s ‘Becoming’ Doc Is Inspiring Viewers Across The Nation

Michelle Obama is undoubtedly one of the most inspirational women to ever grace this Earth.

Our Forever First Lady taught us so much in her memoir Becoming and now she’s got a Netflix documentary, of the same name, that has viewers gushing. If you haven’t tuned in yet, it’s definitely worth the watch. From details on her signature style to being bullied and abused by the media, we get some insight on it all and we’re left with the feeling that all things are possible. Here’s a quick synopsis, courtesy of Netflix, in case you missed it:

“Becoming is an intimate look into the life of former First Lady Michelle Obama during a moment of profound change, not only for her personally but for the country she and her husband served over eight impactful years in the White House. The film offers a rare and up-close look at her life, taking viewers behind the scenes as she embarks on a 34-city tour that highlights the power of community to bridge our divides and the spirit of connection that comes when we openly and honestly share our stories.”

Becoming was released in the United States just yesterday and has already got the internet talking. Mrs. Obama is giving the nation hope during these dark times.

“She made a change in the world and made us proud. No one can ever take that way,” television host and author Joy Ann Reid tweeted.

“I didn’t know I needed this until just this moment. One of very few ‘public figures’ that has a calming effect on me,” one viewer commented, echoing the sentiments of many on social media.

“#BecomingNetflix is one of the first great things that 2020 has done for us. Thank you, Michelle Obama,” another fan wrote.

Keep scrolling for more reactions. Mrs Obama is always right on time.

Also On Global Grind: