Still A Mess: Kerry Washington & Delroy Lindo Return In The First Look Images Of ‘UnPrisoned’ Season Two + Date Announcement

This week (May 9th), we were given our first look at the upcoming second season of Onyx Collective’s UnPrisoned. Scroll down to check it out!

The Alexander family is still a mess. Paige’s therapy practice is in trouble, Finn’s anxiety is through the roof, Edwin is still figuring out how to get his life together outside of prison, and their relationships are more complicated than ever. The family needs help, and it’s time to call in a professional – OTHER than Paige. The Alexanders turn to a “family radical healing coach,” who throws out all the rules to free them of the issues, old wounds and family secrets holding them back.

Season two once again stars Kerry Washington (Scandal, Little Fires Everywhere) as “Paige Alexander,” Delroy Lindo (Crooklyn, Da 5 Bloods) as “Edwin,” Marque Richardson (Dear White People) as “Mal,” and Faly Rakotohavana as “Finn.” The series also stars Jordyn McIntosh as “Little Paige” and Jee Young Han as “Esti.”

UnPrisoned is executive produced by Tracy McMillan, Yvette Lee Bowser and Kerry Washington, alongside Pilar Savone, through their Simpson Street production company, and Delroy Lindo. Joy Gorman Wettels and Jen Braeden also serve as executive producers. The series hails from Onyx Collective on Hulu and is produced by ABC Signature.

The second season of UnPrisoned will premiere on July 17th with all eight episodes streaming exclusively on Hulu. While we wait to get an official trailer, check out some first look images below.