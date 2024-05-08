Subscribe
Entertainment

Watch: BET+’s Hit Series ‘The Ms. Pat Show’ Released Season 4 Date & Trailer

Published on May 8, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Daily Grind Video
CLOSE
Ms. Pat Show key art

Source: Courtesy / BET+

The official trailer for Season 4 of BET+’s hit series, “The Ms. Pat Show,” was released. The Emmy-nominated series returns this month and it’s filled with secrets. Be sure to watch and read more about the upcoming season inside.

In this Emmy-nominated BET+ Original comedy series, Ms. Pat tells it like it is as she figures out how to survive suburban Indiana with her husband, kids, and sister. The Carson’s may be standing on green grass, but that water bill is high as hell!

Related Stories

For the upcoming season, the Carsons are back and everyone’s holding onto a secret. Pat has her hands full since it’s graduation time, and each member of the family will (in their own way) be ‘walking the stage’ as they hilariously deal with dead mamas, deep secrets, newborn babies, and an outrageous family road trip that you will never forget.

This season welcomes its cast regulars back to our TV screens. Patricia “Ms. Pat” Williams, J. Bernard Calloway, Tami Roman, Vince Swann, Briyana Guadalupe, Theodore John Barnes, and Brittany Inge all return for Season 4. “The Ms. Pat Show’s” new season is also packed with guest stars including Richard Lawson, Golden Brooks (“Girlfriends”), Tommy Davidson (“In Living Color”), Flex Alexander (“One on One”) and Debra Wilson (“MAAD TV”) among others.

“The Ms. Pat Show” is created by Patricia “Ms. Pat” Williams and Jordan E. Cooper. They both serve as executive producers alongside Patrick Walsh, Lee Daniels, Brian Grazer, Deb Evans, Jon Radler, and Natalie Berkus. Co-executive producers include Natalie Berkus and Mary Lou Belli. The show’s producers are Mark J. Greenberg and Jahil Fisher. It’s produced by Imagine Television, Lee Daniels Entertainment and DaeLight Media. The show’s writers include Walsh, Loy A. Webb, Desia Gore, Garrianna P. Lee, Safiya Azaunce, Larry Powell, Allison Bosma, John DeWalt, Vincent B. Bryant, KarynRose Bruyning, and Avon Haughton. Directors included in this season are Belli, Cooper, Sheldon Epps, and Raven-Symone.

Be sure to check out Season 4 of “The Ms. Pat Show” on BET+ May 23rd.

Check out a trailer below:

RELATED TAGS

bet bet plus Entertainment ms. pat show Newsletter tv

More from Global Grind
Trending Stories
The Future: A Gentlemans Club 15 items
Entertainment

Nobody Wins When The Family Feuds: Future & Gunna Carry On The Rap Beef Ahead Of Their Separate Releases

The Boys Season 4 Teaser Art
Television

Show Me A Little Wrath: Homelander & Butcher Come Face To Face In The Official Season Four Trailer Of ‘The Boys’

Ms. Pat Show key art
Entertainment

Watch: BET+’s Hit Series ‘The Ms. Pat Show’ Released Season 4 Date & Trailer

Twista Promotional Visit In Chicago 24 items
Entertainment

Times Were Very Different: 24 Rap Albums That Turn 20 Years Old In 2024

Despicable Me 4 Poster
Entertainment

It’s Gonna Be Mega: Gru & The Minions Are Back In The Second Official ‘Despicable Me 4’ Trailer

RnB Rewind: Fall Edition At Toyota Arena
Music

Back Like He Never Left: Charlie Wilson’s Latest Single “Superman” Soars To #1 On The Billboard Adult R&B Chart

IF asset
Entertainment

Revisit Your Childhood Happy Place With This Fantastical ‘IF’ Featurette

BEL-AIR -- “Love and Go On” Episode 106 episodic stills 7 items
Celebrity

Happy Nurse’s Week: Did You Know These 7 Celebrities Were Once Nurses

Global Grind

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close