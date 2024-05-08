Subscribe
Entertainment

Nobody Wins When The Family Feuds: Future & Gunna Carry On The Rap Beef Ahead Of Their Separate Releases

Published on May 8, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

The Daily Grind Video
CLOSE
The Future: A Gentlemans Club

Source: Prince Williams / Getty

The rap beef continues with new artists sharing a few words online today (May 8). Future and Gunna are both releasing albums this Friday (May 10), and they weren’t hesitant about exchanging words on social media. In lieu of the violence that has ensued from the Drake and Kendrick Lamar battles, fans are not reacting well to another feud between their favorites in Hip Hop.

Gunna is set to release his new album One Of Wun this Friday. As fans eagerly await the project, Future interjected with a mixtape he plans to release on Friday as well. The Atlanta rappers will now face off in a battle of the charts, which Gunna may not have been prepared for.

However, they were equipped to take subliminal shots at one another on X (formerly known as Twitter). Future sent out the first message saying, “F*ck yo album sh*t ain’t slappin like my MIXTAPE.” Gunna appeared to have responded ont he platform by sharing, “fuc what these boys talking bout.”

Check out their not-so direct exchange below:

Some fans are choosing sides. While others don’t want to see their favorites fighting on the timeline. Whatever the feeling, this year has been exciting for rap fans invested in the many rap feuds. Who’s next?

Be sure to check out Gunna’s album and Future’s mixtape this Friday, May 10.

Check out our favorite fan reactions below:

1. Nobody Wins When The Family Feuds

Source:bansky

2. Get Along Shirt

Source:MOTHERMAGE

3. The Music!

Source:NOAHWORLDORDER

4. Step Aside K. Dot & Drizzy

Source:tlop444

5. Put Down Your Weapons, Kings

Source:45wavo

6. Sad Day For Fans

Source:bbshkales

7. Early With The Beef

Source:YoungReela

8. More Legendary Music

Source:gentlemenofkali

9. This Isn’t Y’all

Source:Lihleli_

10. The Perfect Meme For This Occasion

Source:LORAFRIMANEE

11. Pee-yew

Source:2Kalculated_

12. So, Who Will Be Crowned King?

Source:mtvsthewrld_

13. Freeband Baptist or Gunna Wunna Presbyterian?

Source:larryislegend

14. Wild Times

Source:tervisscoot

15. Let’s Make Peace Guys

Source:queenkymarie

RELATED TAGS

future Gunna hip-hop
Trending Stories
The Future: A Gentlemans Club 15 items
Entertainment

Nobody Wins When The Family Feuds: Future & Gunna Carry On The Rap Beef Ahead Of Their Separate Releases

The Boys Season 4 Teaser Art
Television

Show Me A Little Wrath: Homelander & Butcher Come Face To Face In The Official Season Four Trailer Of ‘The Boys’

Ms. Pat Show key art
Entertainment

Watch: BET+’s Hit Series ‘The Ms. Pat Show’ Released Season 4 Date & Trailer

Twista Promotional Visit In Chicago 24 items
Entertainment

Times Were Very Different: 24 Rap Albums That Turn 20 Years Old In 2024

Despicable Me 4 Poster
Entertainment

It’s Gonna Be Mega: Gru & The Minions Are Back In The Second Official ‘Despicable Me 4’ Trailer

RnB Rewind: Fall Edition At Toyota Arena
Music

Back Like He Never Left: Charlie Wilson’s Latest Single “Superman” Soars To #1 On The Billboard Adult R&B Chart

IF asset
Entertainment

Revisit Your Childhood Happy Place With This Fantastical ‘IF’ Featurette

BEL-AIR -- “Love and Go On” Episode 106 episodic stills 7 items
Celebrity

Happy Nurse’s Week: Did You Know These 7 Celebrities Were Once Nurses

Global Grind

Quick Links

Legal

Subscribe
Close