If You Like That: Future & Metro Boomin Announce The ‘We Trust You’ Tour

This week (April 16th), three-time GRAMMY Award-winning artist Future and GRAMMY-nominated record producer Metro Boomin announced the We Trust You Tour, presented by Cash App and Visa. Produced by Live Nation, the arena run kicks off on Tuesday, July 30th in Kansas City, MO at T-Mobile Center, with stops across North America in Detroit, Atlanta, Brooklyn, Houston, Toronto, Las Vegas, Inglewood, Seattle and more before wrapping up on Monday, September 9th in Vancouver, BC at Rogers Arena. The 27-date tour also features a festival performance at Lollapalooza in Chicago, IL on Saturday, August 3rd.

The tour supports Future and Metro Boomin’s most recent collaborations, WE DON’T TRUST YOU, which was released March 22nd, 2024 and WE STILL DON’T TRUST YOU released this past Friday, April 12th, 2024 via Freebandz, Epic Records, Boominati Worldwide and Republic Records. WE DON’T TRUST YOU debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 following release and the track ‘Like That’ with Kendrick Lamar leads Billboard‘s Hot 100 for the third week in a row.

TICKETS: Tickets will be available starting with a Cash App Card presale beginning Wednesday, April 17th followed by the general onsale beginning Friday, April 19th starting at 10am local time on livenation.com.

CASH APP CARD PRESALE: The first tickets to the We Trust You Tour will be available for Cash App Card customers via an exclusive ticket presale presented by Cash App and Visa.

Beginning Wednesday, April 17 starting at 10am local time through Thursday, April 18 at 10pm local time, Cash App Card holders can unlock the earliest access to tickets by using the first 9 digits of their Cash App Card to access the presale and then completing the purchase using their Cash App Card.

In addition to the Cash App Card Presale, Cash App Card holders will receive a 20% instant discount on all official We Trust You Tour merch purchased on-site with Cash App Card.

For more information on the Cash App Card presale, please visit https://cash.app/exclusives/wetrustyoutour-presale.

VIP: Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, a photo op in front of the stage, access to the VIP Lounge, a specially designed VIP gift item and more. VIP package contents vary based on the offer selected. For more information, visit vipnation.com.

