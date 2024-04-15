Prada Him: Gunna Announces New Album ‘One Of Wun’ + Shares Official Cover Art

This week (April 15th), four-time Grammy Award-nominated, multi-platinum Atlanta rap superstar Gunna announced his highly-anticipated fifth studio album One of Wun. Pre-save the album HERE!

The artwork was created by Calvin Clausell Jr., featuring creative direction by Spike Jordan of The Genius Club, as well as art direction and design by Tal Midyan.

Gunna recently released two new singles, “Bittersweet” (check out the performance video directed by Leff above) and “Prada Dem” featuring Offset, notably marking his first releases since his chart topping studio album a Gift & a Curse. The album debuted at #3 on the Billboard 200 and became his fourth consecutive #1 debut on the Billboard Top Hip-Hop/R&B Albums Chart. a Gift & a Curse recently surpassed 1 billion streams on Spotify and features the now RIAA certified platinum hit single “fukumean,” which became his first #1 on Billboard’s Hot R&B/Hip-Hop Songs chart.

Gunna will also be touring in support of his new album this spring. ‘The Bittersweet Tour’ (with special guest Flo Milli) kicks off on May 4th in Columbus, Ohio at Schottenstein Center, with 16 stops across the U.S. in Chicago, Seattle, San Francisco, Houston, Miami and more before wrapping up with a hometown performance in Atlanta at State Farm Arena on June 11th. Tour dates are listed below and tickets are available HERE.

GUNNA: THE BITTERSWEET TOUR 2024 DATES:

Sat May 04 — Columbus, OH — Schottenstein Center

Mon May 06 — Detroit, MI — Fox Theatre

Wed May 08 — Chicago, IL — Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Fri May 10 — Minneapolis, MN — The Armory

Sun May 12 — Denver, CO — Fillmore Auditorium

Thu May 16 — Seattle, WA — WAMU Theater

Sat May 18 — San Francisco, CA — Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

Tue May 21 — Phoenix, AZ — Arizona Financial Theatre

Fri May 24 — Irving, TX — The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

Sat May 25 — Houston, TX — 713 Music Hall

Tue May 28 — Nashville, TN — Nashville Municipal Auditorium

Wed May 29 — Charlotte, NC — Bojangles’ Coliseum

Sat Jun 01 — Boston, MA — MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sun Jun 02 – Philadelphia, PA – Roots Picnic Festival **

Thu Jun 06 — Miami, FL — Kaseya Center

Sun Jun 09 — Orlando, FL — Kia Center

Tue Jun 11 — Atlanta, GA — State Farm Arena

In addition to Wunna announcing the upcoming album’s title, the 30 year-old also shared One of Wun‘s official cover art on social media. Check it out below and let us know what you think and if you’re excited about a new Gunna album in the comments.