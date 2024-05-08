Subscribe
Show Me A Little Wrath: Homelander & Butcher Come Face To Face In The Official Season Four Trailer Of ‘The Boys’

Published on May 8, 2024

The Boys Season 4 Teaser Art

Fans attending the inaugural CCXP (Comic Con Experience) México were surprised last week with the mind-blowing official trailer for the fourth season of the Emmy-winning hit drama series The Boys, coming to Prime Video June 13th, 2024. Cast members Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Chace Crawford, Karen Fukuhara, and Claudia Doumit participated in a diabolical panel revealing the explosive official trailer to a packed room of fans.

The Boys will premiere its fourth season on June 13th, 2024, with three episodes, followed by a new episode each week, ending with the epic season finale on Thursday, July 18th. The eight-episode season will stream exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

In Season Four, the world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca’s son and his job as The Boys’ leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it’s too late.

The Boys stars Karl Urban, Jack Quaid, Antony Starr, Erin Moriarty, Jessie T. Usher, Laz Alonso, Chace Crawford, Tomer Capone, Karen Fukuhara, Colby Minifie, Claudia Doumit, and Cameron Crovetti. Season Four will welcome Susan Heyward, Valorie Curry, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan.

The Boys is based on The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson, who also serve as executive producers. The series was developed by executive producer and showrunner Eric Kripke. Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg, James Weaver, Neal H. Moritz, Pavun Shetty, Phil Sgriccia, Michaela Starr, Paul Grellong, David Reed, Meredith Glynn, Judalina Neira, Ken F. Levin, and Jason Netter also serve as executive producers. The Boys is produced by Sony Pictures Television, Amazon MGM Studios with Kripke Enterprises, Original Film, and Point Grey Pictures.

Check out the explosive trailer below and share your thoughts in the comments!

Celebrity news Entertainment Newsletter prime video The Boys trailer

