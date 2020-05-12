Press Play: Ashley A. Williams & Jeff Logan Are Crime-Fighting Vigilantes In New UMC Thriller ‘Double Cross’

UMC threw its hat in the streaming ring just in time. Operated by AMC Networks, it’s the first-ever streaming service specifically created for Black TV and Film.

In case you missed our "What To Watch" list, UMC's got a ton of great content. And now, they're adding a new show called Double Cross to their catalogue. Here's a quick synopsis… it sounds really interesting:

“The latest new addition to UMC’s original series lineup, Double Cross follows Erica (newcomer Ashley A. Williams) and Eric Cross (fitness guru Jeff Logan) – two siblings on a quest to save the women in their neighborhood from a sex trafficking ring that’s taken over Dr. Erica’s hospital emergency room and shaken up the streets ran by ‘The Heights’ Kingpin, Eric. Haunted by their past, the twins set down a path of their unique brand of vigilante justice.”

Double Cross is all set to premiere later this month, Thursday, May 21, according to a press release, with new episodes airing weekly through June 25. Check out the official trailer up top and head over to UMC to see their full lineup of content. Plus, a look at Ashley and Jeff below.

