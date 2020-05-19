Solange’s Saint Heron Creative Agency Announces A Virtual Festival With Parsons School Of Design

Solange’s creative agency and design studio, Saint Heron, has announced the launch of a new virtual festival in collaboration with the School of Fashion, which is one of five academic institutions housed within the New School’s Parsons School of Design.

“The Class of 2020 is in a unique and unexpected position,” said Jason Kass, Interim Dean of Fashion at Parsons School of Design, in a statement on Tuesday. “We are excited to partner with Saint Heron on a shared vision for extraordinary access and meaningful insight into our students’ work. With Here and Now, we are providing our graduating students and the creative community a space for discovery and growth.”

He went on to detail the immersive experience that aims to celebrate the thesis and capstone work of this year’s class, saying:

“Our graduates are unequivocally the future of fashion and textile design, fashion marketing, and management. We are committed to creating opportunities to showcase their outcomes and successfully position them for the next chapter of their lives.”

Here and Now is part of the university’s multifaceted response to the coronavirus, which has obviously impacted educational facilities across the globe. The experience will take place from June until August, with programming highlights ranging from mentorship opportunities to film screenings. In early July, an interactive digital environment that hosts student work will be available at the special Here and Now site through Parsons.

