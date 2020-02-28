Flashback Friday: Destiny’s Child & Solange Record The ‘Proud Family’ Theme Song In 2001

Official word came through this week –– The Proud Family is getting a revival via Disney Plus. Kyla Pratt will return to voice Penny Proud in the series Disney is calling The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.

From ABC News: “The Disney Plus streaming service said Thursday it’s ordered a revival of the animated series about an African American teenager and her extended family. The new series, The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder, will feature original cast members including Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud and Tommy Davidson and Paula Jai Parker as her parents, Oscar and Trudy.”

Apparently, executive producers Bruce W. Smith and Ralph Farquhar always planned on telling more Proud Family stories. In a statement posted to the site, Smith and Farquhar commented: “In our minds, the show never really went away, as we still had tons of stories left to tell. It’s the perfect time to bring back this show, and we can’t wait to take fans, old and new alike, on this journey with us.”

An official release date is still on its way, but in the meantime, take a trip down memory lane with us in the clip above as Destiny’s Child joins Solange for the official Proud Family theme song. The clip, circa 2001, shifts us to a time when then the girls were just babies in airbrushed shirts and box braids.

