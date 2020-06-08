A List Of Songs That Truly Inspire Black Joy

It’s Black Music Month and with all that’s going on in the world right now, we thought we’d celebrate by dropping a list of some of our favorite feel-good songs. From introspective Hip Hop and R&B tracks to singles that have a way of getting us hype and on our feet, every song listed inspires Black joy in a different way.

Right now couldn’t be a better time to get into some good healing vibes, as the nation and some parts of the world are in a state of unrest, coming together to support the Black community in the fight against racism, police brutality, and systemic oppression. That’s in addition to fighting the coronavirus pandemic, of course, which has forced the country into social isolation for months.

Get into some pretty unforgettable songs below and check back, as we’ll continue to update this list.

Revolution – Kirk Franklin

Love. – Kendrick Lamar ft. Zacari

Progress – Mavado

Juicy – The Notorious B.I.G.

Love Yourz – J. Cole

Girls Dem Sugar – Beenie Man ft. Mya

Brown Skin Girl – Beyoncé ft. Blue Ivy Carter, Saint Jhn, Wizkid

Happy – Ashanti

In My Feelings – Drake

Mary J. Blige- Real Love

If I Ruled The World – Nas ft. Lauryn Hill

Ride With Me – Nelly

Work It – Missy Elliott

Frontin’ – Pharrell ft. Jay-Z

