BlackLivesMatter: Meek Mill, Trey Songz, & More Reflect On Racism And Police Brutality In These New Songs

As we enter into Black Music Month, with all that’s going on in the world, many of the biggest names in Hip Hop and R&B are using their art to encourage, support, and uplift the people.

Following the murders of Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and most recently, George Floyd, the nation — and parts of the world — are in a state of unrest, as we fight for the justice the Black community deserves. That said, artists like Meek Mill, Jim Jones, Trey Songz, and more are reflecting on the times in new tracks.

ALSO: Tune In | Pandora’s ‘Black Music Forever’ Station Is Now Live

On “Otherside of America,” Meek talks about some of what poor, Black kids have to deal with … attempting to make something out of nothing, knowing death is a very real possibility each and every day, for example.

New dad Trey Songz released “2020 Riots: How Many Times,” a track in which he asks: “How many mothers have to cry? How many brothers gotta die?” It’s a heart-wrenching single, in which he addresses the many horrible ways Black people are killed. “All these beautiful, precious Black lives… lost in the name of senseless white pride,” Trey sings.

On his recently released track “The People,” Jim Jones addresses George Floyd’s murder in Minneapolis, Donald Trump, and police brutality. Jim introduces the heartfelt song with: “As I look at CNN, it says ‘Breaking News: Protests Erupt Across America Following The Death of George Floyd.’ R.I.P George. You’re more than a legend. You’re an icon. You’re immortal.”

YG, Ty Dolla $ign, and Conway The Machine also addressed the times… listen to their songs below.

ALSO: George Floyd Will Be Honored With Several Memorial Services Across The Nation [Details]

We’re keeping the Black communities all across the world in our prayers. May we get the justice and humanity we deserve. #BlackLivesMatter.

