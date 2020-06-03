George Floyd Will Be Honored With Several Memorial Services Across The Country [Details]

The late George Floyd is going to be remembered across the country, new reports state.

Floyd, who was senselessly murdered by Minneapolis police, has inspired ongoing #BlackLivesMatter protests all over the world. Now, he’s receiving three different memorial services — one in Minneapolis, one in North Carolina (where he was born), and one in Houston, Texas (where he grew up.). According to his family attorney, Reverend Al Sharpton will read his eulogy in Minneapolis.

From CNN:

“Services honoring George Floyd, who died while being arrested in Minneapolis, will take place in three states over the course of six days. A memorial service will be held in Minneapolis on Thursday from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., family attorney Benjamin Crump said. The Rev. Al Sharpton will deliver a eulogy at the memorial, which will take place at the Frank J. Lindquist Sanctuary at North Central University. A public viewing and a private memorial service will be held in Raeford, North Carolina, on Saturday, Hubert Peterkin, the sheriff of Hoke County, said on Facebook. The public viewing will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Cape Fear Conference B Headquarters, followed by a private service for just the family at 3 p.m., Peterkin said. No protesting will be allowed.” The site goes on to add, “Next Monday, a public memorial will take place from noon to 6 p.m. at The Fountain of Praise Church at 13950 Hillcroft Ave. in Houston, the Fort Bend Memorial Planning Center said in a statement. And on Tuesday, a private service will be held at an undisclosed location, the statement said.” ALSO: No Justice, No Peace: 32 Powerful & Disturbing Images From The George Floyd Protests Around The World Floyd reportedly left Houston several years ago for a better life in Minnesota. We are praying for his loved ones, and the country, at this time and will continue to provide updates as new information surfaces. May Floyd, and all the other Black souls senselessly taken by racism and police violence, rest in power.

Also On Global Grind: