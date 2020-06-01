No Justice, No Peace: 32 Powerful & Disturbing Images From The George Floyd Protests Around The World

The nation is on edge — and rightfully so.

Following the murders of Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and most recently George Floyd, many cities have erupted in protest, demanding justice for the Black community, which has, for so long, endured systemic violence and oppression from white America and its police force. Across the nation, protesters are being violently arrested, injured by rubber bullets, police vehicles, batons, tasers, tear gas, pepper spray, and more. Dubbed Freedom Fighters by activist Colin Kaepernick, protesters have been accused of starting the violence even though there is video evidence of officers attacking peaceful demonstrators in the street.

R.I.P. George Floyd | Celebrities Call For Justice After Yet Another Unarmed Black Man Is Murdered By Police

In Atlanta, for example, two cops have been fired, and three others were put on desk duty, after using excessive force to arrest two college students, Taniya Pilgrim and Messiah Young. Their only “offense” was driving past the 9 p.m. citywide curfew. APD officers tased them, dragged them out of the car, and more. As previously stated, Mayor Keisha Bottoms has had them relieved of their duties, but is that enough? Criminal behavior should be met with criminal convictions — which is what these protests are all about. 3 of George Floyd’s killers have not even been arrested, while thousands of demonstrators have been taken into custody.

From the burning of the 3rd Precinct in Minneapolis — the city in which George Floyd was tragically killed — to Black communities around the world marching to showcase solidarity, there been some Earth-shaking moments over these last few days of protest. We stand with the Freedom Fighters and may George, Breonna, Ahmaud, and all the other Black souls who’ve been robbed of their lives over history rest in power.

