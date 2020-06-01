No Justice, No Peace: 32 Powerful & Disturbing Images From The George Floyd Protests Around The World

Following the murders of Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and most recently George Floyd, many cities have erupted in protest, demanding justice for the Black community, which has, for so long, endured systemic violence and oppression from white America and its police force. Across the nation, protesters are being violently arrested, injured by rubber bullets, police vehicles, batons, tasers, tear gas, pepper spray, and more. Dubbed Freedom Fighters by activist Colin Kaepernick, protesters have been accused of starting the violence even though there is video evidence of officers attacking peaceful demonstrators in the street.
In Atlanta, for example, two cops have been fired, and three others were put on desk duty, after using excessive force to arrest two college students, Taniya Pilgrim and Messiah Young. Their only “offense” was driving past the 9 p.m. citywide curfew. APD officers tased them, dragged them out of the car, and more. As previously stated, Mayor Keisha Bottoms has had them relieved of their duties, but is that enough? Criminal behavior should be met with criminal convictions — which is what these protests are all about. 3 of George Floyd’s killers have not even been arrested, while thousands of demonstrators have been taken into custody.
From the burning of the 3rd Precinct in Minneapolis — the city in which George Floyd was tragically killed — to Black communities around the world marching to showcase solidarity, there been some Earth-shaking moments over these last few days of protest. We stand with the Freedom Fighters and may George, Breonna, Ahmaud, and all the other Black souls who’ve been robbed of their lives over history rest in power.
Below are 31 more photos from the demonstrations.
1. Protesters reportedly set the Minneapolis 3rd Police Precinct building on fire.
Source:WENN
2. Tear gas canisters explode neat some Detroit Police units who attempted to break up protesters.
Source:Getty
3. In London, people join a spontaneous Black Lives Matter march at Trafalgar Square to protest the death of George Floyd.
Source:Getty
4. National Guard vehicles drive into downtown Louisville behind police officers in riot gear.
Source:Getty
5. Police cars burning in Atlanta, GA.
Source:Getty
6. Demonstrators stand on top of a bus shelter as they march near the US Embassy in central London.
Source:Getty
7. Protesters gather in Harlem.
Source:Getty
8. Demonstrators salute as they make their way towards the US Embassy in London.
Source:Getty
9. A young girl cries after being sprayed with tear gas during protest in Dayton, Ohio.
Source:Getty
10. The crowd surrounds the Massachusetts State House.
Source:Getty
11. Demonstrators at the Black Lives matter protest in Trafalgar Square, London march for justice.
Source:Getty
12. Protesters rally in Foley Square in New York.
Source:WENN
13. A woman cries as police take her into custody for protesting in Atlanta.
Source:Getty
14. A protest against police violence in Tokyo.
Source:Getty
15. An emotional moment captured between protesters in London.
Source:Getty
16. Police officers pictured during protests in Brooklyn, NY.
Source:WENN
17. Police violently arresting demonstrators in Atlanta, GA.
Source:Getty
18. The crowd marching in London.
Source:Getty
19. A glass wall shattered in the aftermath of rioting and protests in Atlanta.
Source:Getty
20. A baby girl joins the fight in London.
Source:Getty
21. Two men exit a pickup truck and throw milk and water supplies on to the ground and into the back of their truck during Louisville protests.
Source:Getty
22. Police officers in riot gear stand in formation at a cross street as they make their way to where protesters are gathered in Louisville.
Source:Getty
23. A protester kicks a tear gas canister back at police during a demonstration outside the White House.
Source:Getty
24. A building burns in Minneapolis.
Source:Getty
25. Demonstrator kicks a tear gas canister thrown by riot police in Sao Paolo, Brazil. People gathered to protest police brutality and President Jair Bolsonaro.
Source:Getty
26. A protest against police brutality moves up to the steps of the Massachusetts State House.
Source:Getty
27. Cars burn in Boston.
Source:Getty
28. A man who was pepper sprayed by police has milk poured on his face in Boston.
Source:Getty
29. Several peaceful protests in Boston call for justice.
Source:Getty
30. Protesters surrounded a Tokyo Shibuya Police station to express their opposition to police brutality against foriegners in Tokyo.