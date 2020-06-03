CLOSE
Tune In: Pandora’s ‘Black Music Forever’ Station Is Now Live

Source: shapecharge / Getty

Pandora is standing with the Black community during Black Music Month in the ongoing fight against racism and police violence. In a press release sent out today, the streaming service announced that its new station ‘Black Music Forever’ is now live. “The station honors Black musicians, composers, singers, and songwriters,” Pandora announced, adding “Listeners can click through 9 different listening options with a Mode for each of the most iconic genres and decades of Black Music.” Here’s a quick list of some of the artists you can expect to hear:

Today’s Hip Hop Mode:

  • Drake

  • Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé

  • Roddy Ricch

  • Nicki Minaj

Today’s R&B Mode :

  • Drake

  • Summer Walker ft. Usher

  • PARTYNEXTDOOR & Rihanna

  • Kehlani

Pop Mode:

  • Beyoncé

  • Mariah Carey

  • The Weeknd

  • Whitney Houston

World Mode:

  • Koffee

  • Ozuna

  • Tiwa Savage

  • Bob Marley

90s Hip Hop Mode:

  • The Notorious B.I.G.

  • Dr. Dre

  • 2 Pac

  • Queen Latifah

80s R&B Mode:

  • Luther Vandross

  • Sade

  • Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly

  • Rick James

70s Disco/Funk Mode:

  • Donna Summer

  • Prince

  • Earth Wind & Fire

  • Betty Wright

60s Soul Mode:

  • Diana Ross and the Supremes

  • Aretha Franklin

  • Ray Charles

  • Ben E. King

Timeless Voices Mode:

  • Kane Brown

  • Nat King Cole

  • Etta James

  • Sister Rosetta Tharpe

If you don’t have a Pandora account, you can sign up here for free. Pandora previously tweeted: “We stand for inclusion. We stand against racism. We stand with the Black community. Now, more than ever, we must and we will amplify Black voices.” SiriusXM and Pandora also observed #BlackOutTuesday yesterday. “We will encourage our employees to stand in solidarity with Black artists, Black musicians and our listeners by taking the day to reflect, listen and learn,” the company wrote.

We love to see it.

 

