Tune In: Pandora’s ‘Black Music Forever’ Station Is Now Live

Pandora is standing with the Black community during Black Music Month in the ongoing fight against racism and police violence. In a press release sent out today, the streaming service announced that its new station ‘Black Music Forever’ is now live. “The station honors Black musicians, composers, singers, and songwriters,” Pandora announced, adding “Listeners can click through 9 different listening options with a Mode for each of the most iconic genres and decades of Black Music.” Here’s a quick list of some of the artists you can expect to hear:
Drake
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Beyoncé
Roddy Ricch
Nicki Minaj
Drake
Summer Walker ft. Usher
PARTYNEXTDOOR & Rihanna
Kehlani
Beyoncé
Mariah Carey
The Weeknd
Whitney Houston
Koffee
Ozuna
Tiwa Savage
Bob Marley
The Notorious B.I.G.
Dr. Dre
2 Pac
Queen Latifah
Luther Vandross
Sade
Maze Featuring Frankie Beverly
Rick James
Donna Summer
Prince
Earth Wind & Fire
Betty Wright
Diana Ross and the Supremes
Aretha Franklin
Ray Charles
Ben E. King
Kane Brown
Nat King Cole
Etta James
Sister Rosetta Tharpe
If you don’t have a Pandora account, you can sign up here for free. Pandora previously tweeted: “We stand for inclusion. We stand against racism. We stand with the Black community. Now, more than ever, we must and we will amplify Black voices.” SiriusXM and Pandora also observed #BlackOutTuesday yesterday. “We will encourage our employees to stand in solidarity with Black artists, Black musicians and our listeners by taking the day to reflect, listen and learn,” the company wrote.
We love to see it.