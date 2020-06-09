ICYMI: ‘Grown-ish’ Cast Sets Up College Fund For Gregory Tyree Boyce’s Daughter

The cast of Grown-ish came together to do something kind for Gregory Tyree Boyce‘s 10-year-old daughter Alaya. As previously reported, the late Twilight actor was found dead alongside his girlfriend, Natalie Adepoju, last month and now his peers are making sure his baby girl gets a head start on her education.

From TMZ:

“The ‘Grown-ish’ family is looking after one of their own … setting up a college fund for the daughter of late ‘Twilight’ actor Gregory Tyree Boyce.

The sitcom has launched a GoFundMe for Gregory’s 10-year-old daughter,

Alaya

, and the proceeds will be saved for her future college tuition.

Gregory’s father,

Deon Boyce

, is an assistant director on the show, and Greg — who often worked behind the scenes — was super close with ‘Grown-ish’ star

Trevor Jackson

.”

The GoFundMe‘s description reads:

“On behalf of The Grownish Family, This campaign honors our beloved friend, co-worker, and all around amazing human being, Deon Boyce who lost his son and best friend, Greg, a few weeks ago. In memory of Greg, 100% of our crowdsourcing will be gifted to his 10 yr old daughter, Alaya Boyce, towards her ScholarShare 529 college savings plan. We know these are very difficult times right now. But we also know the love we feel for one another on Grownish is real. And we thought this was the best way to show Deon how deeply we care about him and his granddaughter, Alaya. Your contributions, of any amount, will greatly impact Gregory Boyce’s legacy! Our sincerest condolences.”

Boyce and Adepoju reportedly died from fentanyl and cocaine intoxication, with the coroner ruling their deaths accidental, according to TMZ. May they rest in peace.