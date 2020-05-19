Rest In Peace: Photos Of ‘Twilight’ Actor Gregory Tyree Boyce With His Beautiful Family

Twilight actor Gregory Tyree Boyce and his girlfriend were both found dead in their apartment, TMZ reported this week. Boyce’s mom confirmed the news on Instagram, saying her son was “the best chef” and in the process of starting a wing business. “I’m sick without you. I’m torn, I’m lost, I’m in pain,” she went on to say. Read her full message here.

As more details surrounding the circumstances of their deaths began to surface, the Boyce family released a statement to the gossip news outlet:

“We as family of Gregory Boyce are very saddened by our loss. He was a dad, son, grandson, brother, uncle, and friend. He was the light of all our lives and we are very saddened by his death. The Gregory we knew was intimate with the world and a good person. He was a very respectful and responsible man. He always put others first. The family would like to ask for our privacy as we mourn our losses and thank you for your well wishes.”

TMZ went on to describe the alleged scene, saying “An unknown white powdery substance was allegedly also found.” We are keeping the Boyce family in our prayers and will continue to update this story as more details and their cause of death become available. More photos of Boyce and his loved ones below. May he and Natalie Adepoju rest in peace.