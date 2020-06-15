Lawyer Says Elderly Man Shoved By Police During Protest ‘Is Still Focused On The Issues Rather Than Himself’ [Details]

If you’ve been following the George Floyd protests across the world, you know that police shoved a 75 year old man, Martin Gugino, causing him to fall to the ground and bust his head open. The attack was completely unprovoked (of course).

Thanks to his lawyer, Kelly Zarcone, we’ve got an update on how Martin is doing.

“I went to see Martin this afternoon (which is very difficult because of Covid-19 rules) but he did not want his picture taken until he has had a chance to spruce himself up a bit,” Zarcone reportedly said in an email to the Daily News. “Several people have asked about his injuries. I am not at liberty to elaborate at this time other than to confirm that his skull was fractured. While he is not able to walk yet, we were able to have a short conversation before he became too tired. He is appreciative of all of the concern about him but he is still focused on the issues rather than himself.”

According to Zarcone, Martin’s exact words were “I think it’s very unnecessary to focus on me. There are plenty of other things to think about besides me.’”

