Beautiful Birthday Girl: See Sasha Obama Grow Up Over The Years In 24 Adorable Photos

It seems like only yesterday we were introduced to the Obama family — and now Sasha, the youngest Obama daughter, is all growed up. Today, Sasha celebrates her 19th birthday, and though it isn’t under the best circumstances, we’re here to celebrate her grace and beauty.

When our Forever First Lady dropped her daughter off at college, reportedly the University of Michigan last year, she told the media it was an emotional moment.

“Time just goes so fast,” she said in an interview with People. “But like so many experiences in the last 10 years, we wanted to make it feel as normal as possible, given our family’s circumstances.”

“It was of course a little emotional to drop Sasha off at college… It’s an adjustment to see each other for a weekend here, a holiday break there, but the moments we do spend together feel extra special because of it,” FLOTUS added, saying the family was there to help Sasha unpack and make sure her dorm felt like home. “But by and large, we let her take care of herself,” she continued. “As a parent, one of the most important things we can give our children is the freedom to find their own way in the world.”

It certainly does feel like Sasha and her big sis Malia grew up overnight, but like Mrs. Obama mentioned, it’s been over 10 years. Proof in the adorable photos below.