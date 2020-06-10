CLOSE
Beautiful Birthday Girl: See Sasha Obama Grow Up Over The Years In 24 Adorable Photos

Posted June 10, 2020

USA - 2008 Presidential Election - Michelle Obama at Walk-Through for DNC

Source: Ralf-Finn Hestoft / Getty

It seems like only yesterday we were introduced to the Obama family — and now Sasha, the youngest Obama daughter, is all growed up. Today, Sasha celebrates her 19th birthday, and though it isn’t under the best circumstances, we’re here to celebrate her grace and beauty.

When our Forever First Lady dropped her daughter off at college, reportedly the University of Michigan last year, she told the media it was an emotional moment.

“Time just goes so fast,” she said in an interview with People. “But like so many experiences in the last 10 years, we wanted to make it feel as normal as possible, given our family’s circumstances.”

“It was of course a little emotional to drop Sasha off at college… It’s an adjustment to see each other for a weekend here, a holiday break there, but the moments we do spend together feel extra special because of it,” FLOTUS added, saying the family was there to help Sasha unpack and make sure her dorm felt like home. “But by and large, we let her take care of herself,” she continued. “As a parent, one of the most important things we can give our children is the freedom to find their own way in the world.”

It certainly does feel like Sasha and her big sis Malia grew up overnight, but like Mrs. Obama mentioned, it’s been over 10 years. Proof in the adorable photos below.

1. How cute are they?!

2. Too sweet.

3. The Obamas hang out with Oprah.

4. Campaigning at the Iowa State Fair.

Campaigning at the Iowa State Fair Source:Getty

5. Sasha has spoken, people!

USA - 2008 Presidential Election - Michelle Obama at Walk-Through for DNC Source:Getty

6. The Obama family distributes food at Martha’s Table.

Obama Family Distributes Food At Martha's Table Source:Getty

7. Sasha and Malia play with Bo.

US-POLITICS-OBAMA Source:Getty

8. Stepping off Marine One.

US-POLITICS-OBAMA-ARRIVAL Source:Getty

9. Sasha looks on as her dad pardons the Thanksgiving turkey.

USA - Politics - President Obama Pardons the Thanksgiving Turkey Source:Getty

10. Just the two of us.

USA - Politics - President Obama Pardons the Thanksgiving Turkey Source:Getty

11. All laughs.

HU vs Oregon State-Washington DC Source:Getty

12. Looking sharp!

President Obama along with daughters Malia adn Sasha pardon Liberty, the 2011 Thanksgiving Turkey Source:Getty

=

13. Getting taller!

USA - President Obama Pardons National Thanksgiving Turkey Source:Getty

14. President Obama hosts the Annual Easter Egg Roll.

President Obama hosts Annual Easter Egg Roll Source:Getty

15. Sasha’s smile lights up the room.

First family receives White House Christmas Tree Source:Getty

16. Look at that sweet face.

USA- News - President Barack Obama's 57th Inauguration Source:Getty

17. Who do you think she looks like more, mom or dad?

DC: President Obama and First Lady Attend Marine Barracks Evening Parade Source:Getty

18. #GirlDad.

First Family Departs White House for Hawaii Holiday Vacation Source:Getty

19. Sisterly love.

First Family Attends National Christmas Tree Source:Getty

20. Always dressed to impress.

President Barack Obama and daughter Sasha depart the White House- DC Source:Getty

21. The Obamas attend the National Christmas Tree Lighting.

President And Mrs. Obama Attend National Christmas Tree Lighting Source:Getty

22. The Obama ladies!

23. Studious as ever.

24. Happy Birthday Sasha and here’s to many more!

