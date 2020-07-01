Here’s Why Everyone From April Reign To Khloe Kardashian Are Tweeting About #MailedIt

Janeé Bolden is Sr. Content Director of the Pop Culture Division at Interactive One. An avid reader and traveler, Janeé has a bachelor's degree in English with a minor in Africana Studies from New York University, where she also completed her MFA in Writing. A nomad by nature, Janeé lived in Alabama, Massachusetts, Iowa, New York, Los Angeles, Michigan and Florida before finally hanging her hat in Atlanta, Georgia.

Samantha Bee, host of TBS’ hit Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, is launching the #MailedIt Tweetathon, a call to action to save the United States Postal Service (USPS). The Tweetathon encourages people to tweet at President Trump and Treasury Secretary Mnuchin using #MailedIt. For every tweet with that hashtag, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee will purchase a stamp from the USPS up to a total of 100,000–even if all that’s left are the ugly ones. The event launched today, July 1st which is National Postal Worker Day and will go until 11:59pm PST tonight.

The USPS, an independent federal agency with a sizable percentage of minorities in their workforce that you have probably never thought about except for when you’re waiting for your birthday check from your grandma to arrive, is projected to shut down permanently in October 2020 due to lack of funding. This past April, Bee released a Save the Post Office video, in which she talked about the importance of the USPS which we really can’t believe was necessary but apparently is. To support the USPS, she created a custom stamp and 140,000 were given out to fans of the show to support the initiative.

“The government is leveraging the pandemic to privatize mail deliveries,” said Samantha Bee. “President Trump and his team of vote suppressors don’t want your vote to count. He is adding the USPS to a long list of things he is afraid of, like books, stairs, and strong wind. I’m using my voice and resources to activate our fan base to enact real change because if we lose the post office I’m going to finally have to learn to use my email and I do NOT remember my password.”

This definitely looks like a dope campaign, check out some of the tweets your faves generated to help raise funds for the good ol’ P.O.

You can show your support for the USPS by using the hashtag #MailedIt and tweeting President Trump (@realDonaldTrump) and Secretary Mnuchin (@stevenmnuchin1).

