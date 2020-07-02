Tune In: Netflix Drops The Official Trailer For ‘Fatal Affair’ Starring Nia Long & Omar Epps

Back in May, Netflix dropped some first-look photos of Nia Long and Omar Epps in their upcoming movie, Fatal Affair. The pair are reuniting more than 20 years after they starred in In Too Deep together — for a steamy thriller.

Here’s a quick synopsis:

“Ellie (Nia Long) tries to mend her marriage with her husband Marcus (Stephen Bishop) after a brief encounter with an old friend, David (Omar Epps), only to find that David is more dangerous and unstable than she’d realized.”

In the trailer that Netflix dropped this week, Ellie and her husband Marcus move from the city, into a new house, before Ellie runs into David at work. “It’s been a long time, huh?” Ellie asks, to which David hilariously responds “20 years,” referring to In Too Deep of course. Things take a dark turn quickly, as David becomes obsessed with Ellie. “Can’t you see? We’re meant to be together,” a desperate David insists.

Tune into the trailer for their latest on-screen offering below and let us know if it’s piqued your interest. Fatal Affair is due July 16.

If you haven’t seen In Too Deep, we won’t ruin it for you, but the late ’90s crime thriller stars Long, Epps, LL Cool J, Pam Grier, and more in an action-packed film about an undercover cop’s attempt at taking down a crime lord’s empire — that is, until he realizes he enjoys the life of a gangster. It’s definitely worth the watch.

