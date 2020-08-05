Angels Shining Down: Christian Combs Miraculously Alright In Car Crash Incident After Posting About Late Mom Kim Porter

Christian Combs is reportedly injured, but generally OK, after getting into a scary car crash incident with a Tesla. The man driving the Tesla was reportedly drunk, as TMZ states he lost control while speeding down Sunset Blvd before crashing right into Christian’s Ferrari. The driver has since been apprehended by police and charged with a DUI.

“Diddy’s son, King Combs, got smoked in his Ferrari by a Tesla, and though both drivers were okay, the guy in the Tesla got taken away in cuffs. King was involved in a car accident a little after midnight in Bev Hills, when cops say a man in a Tesla speeding down Sunset Blvd. lost control and smashed into King’s red Ferrari. We’re told Diddy’s son suffered injuries, but was treated at the scene and didn’t need to be taken to the hospital. He’s super lucky, because both cars were totaled. Law enforcement sources tell us the Tesla driver — who can be seen taking a field sobriety test in the video — was arrested for DUI.”

Christian, who lost his mom Kim Porter in 2018, had just posted about how much he loves her earlier this week. “I Love you and I miss you so much mommy I know you in heaven shining down on me 👸🏾❤️ 👼🏾 !!!,” he wrote, to which his brother Justin responded “Yup she’s watching & protecting you all the time 💙 👼🏽.” See that below.

We are happy Christian and the driver are OK, as not everyone walks away from a car crash. Earlier this week, we reported on Frank Ocean’s little brother, Ryan Breaux, who died alongside his friend Zeek Bishop, after crashing into a tree. May they rest in peace.

