Tune In: Juice WRLD & The Weeknd Team Up On “Smile”

Juice WRLD‘s career was short-lived, but he’d already impressed so many people with his talent. The rapper, singer, and songwriter died in a tragic (and mysterious incident) at Midway International Airport, as reports stated he had a drug-related seizure after attempting to hide narcotics from authorities, who were there to search his private jet upon landing. The industry and fans, alike, were sad to see him go and still mourn the up-and-coming music heavyweight until this very day.

This week, a posthumous JUICE WRLD track is available for your listening pleasure — and the icing on the cake is it’s a collaboration with one of his faves, The Weeknd.

Announcing the joint effort on his official social media, The Weeknd wrote “SMILE out on all platforms wish we could celebrate together XO + 999.”

Check out the lyric video for “Smile” below.

“I’d do anything in my power to see you just smile / I want you to prosper and come proper / Even if that means I ain’t by your side,” Juice WRLD sings sweetly, eerily adding in his first verse “Devil on my shoulder telling me I’ll die soon / I don’t really want that to impact you / But I don’t know, maybe I’m just paranoid / I just want the best for you, I just want what’s left of you.”

May the young king rest in peace.

