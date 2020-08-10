Tune In! Omarion’s “Can You Hear Me?” Video Honors Members Of The Dance Community

One thing about Omarion — he knows how to turn a negative into a positive.

Most recently, the icon hosted a Global Watch Party to debut the official music video for his song “Can You Hear Me?” featuring a second icon, the one and only T-Pain. The song — seemingly birthed from the drama that followed when his baby moms and ex-bandmate Fizz started dating — now pays homage to other members of the dance community.

At the start of the visual, viewers get a message from O and it reads “In these unprecedented times of COVID and social injustice I wanted to offer a reprise via spiritual nourishment through the unifying language of dance.” “Dance is joy,” he went on, adding “Members of the dance community put this video together on their own and I’m honored to present it as the official video for ‘Can You Hear Me?'”

An intro on Youtube also notes, “As the official music video was put on hold due the pandemic, members of the dance community, led by FRANCOTH3ARTIST, put this video together inspired by the track and Omarion’s signature moves. Urban Dance is a community, lifestyle and culture, and Omarion wanted to dedicate this video to the entire dance community of gifted and talented creators whose contributions deserve acknowledgement, gratitude and reverence.”

Check out the clip below, as we continue to revel in Omarion’s unparalleled unbothered gloriousness.

