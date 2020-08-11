Forbes Drops Its Highest Paid Actors List — See Who Made The Cut!

Forbes released its 2020 list of Highest Paid Actors and for the second year in a row, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson snagged the top spot. A ton of other fan-favorites made the cut as well, including Ryan Reynolds, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Adam Sandler, and more. According to the publication, at least 6 of the talented men listed owe a ton of thanks to Netflix…

“While nobody got more from Netflix than Sandler in percentage terms, plenty of others benefited,” Forbes states. “This year’s 10 top-earning actors collected a combined $545.5 million, more than a quarter of that paid out by Netflix. The streaming giant, in fact, cut $140.5 million worth of checks to six of the top 10. Dwayne Johnson tops the list for the second year in a row with $87.5 million, collecting $23.5 million for his role as an art thief chasing Interpol agent in the upcoming Netflix original film Red Notice. Netflix paid out an additional $85 million to Ryan Reynolds, Mark Wahlberg, Ben Affleck and Vin Diesel.”

Forbes touches on just how essential streaming services are becoming, insisting: “The influence of streaming companies is accelerating. Netflix, which spent more than any individual studio on Hollywood’s leading men, is expected to invest more than $17 billion on content this year. Apple TV+ is reportedly planning to drop more than $30 million to snag Reynolds (No. 2, $71.5 million) for A Christmas Carol, and Amazon is paying Bollywood’s Akshay Kumar (No. 6. $48.5 million) $10 million for his role in an upcoming television series.”

Check out the 2020 list of Highest Paid Actors below and chime in.

1 – Dwayne Johnson | $87.5 million

2 – Ryan Reynolds | $71.5 million

3 – Mark Wahlberg | $58 million

4 – Ben Affleck | $55 million

5 – Vin Diesel | $54 million

6 – Akshay Kumar | $48.5 million

7 – Lin-Manuel Miranda | $45.5 million

8 – Will Smith | $44.5 million

9 – Adam Sandler | $41 million

10 – Jackie Chan | $40 million

