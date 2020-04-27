Black Dad Appreciation: Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Is A Top-Notch #GirlDad In These Heart-Melting Moments

It must be pretty cool to have Dwayne Johnson as a father. Not only is he a world-class athlete, he’s managed to successfully crossover into acting in a pretty big way. Dwayne’s films, or The Rock as we like to call him, have grossed upwards of $10.5 billion worldwide — and a lot of them are blockbuster kids’ movies like Moana, Jumanji, and Trolls World Tour.

Yea, he’s kind of a big deal. But not only does he show up professionally, he puts in the work personally on the frontlines as a husband and father too. The Rock’s got three girls — his eldest Simone (who’s pursuing a professional wrestling career like her dad), and two daughters, Jasmine and Tiana, with second wife Lauren Hashian. It’s no question, The Rock is a rare find when it comes to talent and athleticism, but he’s also the most dedicated dad and when he’s with his girls, he glows in a way that is truly heartwarming.

ALSO: Black Dad Appreciation | These Pics Prove John Legend Is The Cutest, Cuddliest Father Of All Time

Most recently, he posted a video of himself entertaining his youngest daughter before bed. If you follow him on Instagram, you know his girls love when he sings the songs from their favorite kids’ movies. In this case, he was singing his own track “You’re Welcome” from Moana.

“And for the 1,927th time I will sing ‘You’re Welcome’ to baby Tia as part of our nightly daddy/daughter [negotiation] to go to bed!” he wrote, adding “It. Never. Ends. But truth is, spending all this time at home with my ladies has been a real silver lining blessing in this craziness we’re all experiencing. And for the record, she still has no idea that her daddy is actually ‘Maui’ from Moana.”

It’s all too cute. Check out more sweet daddy/daughter moments from The Rock below, as the icon joins our ongoing Black Dad Appreciation list.