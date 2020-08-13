AMC Theatres To Reopen Next Week With 15-Cent Movie Tickets [Details]

Our lives completely changed in a matter of weeks, thanks to coronavirus. The pandemic requires that we wear face masks out in public, distance ourselves from others, wash our hands frequently, and wipe surfaces down regularly to avoid the deadly disease — specifications that put an immediate to stop most forms of entertainment.

Now, AMC is planning to reopen its U.S. doors with some incentives to get moviegoers to fill seats. According to reports, tickets will cost just 15 cents.

From The Hollywood Reporter:

The largest domestic circuit, shuttered during the coronavirus pandemic, expects to open around 100 American theaters, or a sixth of its circuit in one week. To mark the relaunch, seats sold for movies screenings on Aug. 20 will be available for the 1920 admission price of 15 cents. “As our guests return on our first day of resumed operations on August 20, we invite them to join us in celebrating a return to the movies, and in celebrating 100 years of AMC making smiles happen with movies at 1920 prices of only 15 cents each,” AMC Entertainment CEO Adam Aron said in a statement. Around 300 additional AMC locations countrywide are expected to open over the following two weeks ahead of the theatrical release of Disney’s The New Mutants on Aug. 28 and Warner Bros.’ Tenet on Sept. 3. The AMC Theatres circuit, as it reopens in phases, will operate at reduced capacity to comply with local health restrictions amid the pandemic. The remaining one third of AMC’s U.S. theaters from early September are expected to open after being authorized to do so by state and local officials.

Food and drink will also sell at reduced pricing through October, according to the site, which also reports Universal Pictures’ movies will hit premium on-demand 17 days after playing in theaters to curb the impact of the pandemic.

