If TikTok Is Banned It Could Cost U.S. Creators Over $100 Million Per Year [Details]

Come September, there’s a real possibility that TikTok will be banned from the United States after Donald Trump signed an executive order demanding as much (barring the app is sold to a U.S. buyer before then). Trump has previously cited the app’s ties to China as a threat to national security due to its collection of data on U.S. citizens. So, ByteDance (the Chinese company that owns TikTok), must either sell before September 21 or move on without the U.S. Not only will this affect ByteDance as a company, but should the ban go through, it could result in an agonizing loss for tons of American creatives.

“With rapidly rising follower counts, TikTok creators have shot up seemingly out of nowhere to dominate our small screens. But with the latest news that the platform is set to be banned in the United States, how much will the megastars of the platform stand to lose?,” 777Casino inquires. According to the website’s full breakdown the answer is staggering, as the top 100 U.S. creators, alone, could lose out on a whopping $112,968,000 per year.

Below, the top 10 creators and their potential earning losses per year are listed.

1. Charli D’Amelio ($4,668,000)

2. Addison Easterling ($3,288,000)

3. Zach King ($2,814,000)

4. Loren Gray ($2,772,000)

5. TikTok ($2,766,000)

6. Spencer X ($2,412,000)

7. Michael Le ($2,172,000)

8. BabyAriel ($2,070,000)

9. Dxdml ($2,004,000)

10. Will Smith ($2,004,000)

According to the site, Jason Derulo — who has dominated on the app during quarantine — also stands to lose nearly $2 million per year. Chime in with your thoughts on the ongoing controversy.