These Hilarious Moments Prove Jason Derulo Is Winning Quarantine — With TikTok & Tank Tops

There’s a lot of uncertainty in the world, but Jason Derulo‘s love for a muscle shirt has never wavered.

That said, the singer-songwriter-dancer has been trending online nonstop and we love to see it because, above all else, he’s stayed true to himself. Most recently, Jason’s been showing off some true potential for a career in comedy, taking over TikTok with skits, choreography, and of course, tank tops of different varieties.

In one clip, he pokes fun at the difference in quality between Uber Eats, Postmates, and Grub Hub delivery drivers.

ALSO: Quarantine Cuties | The World Had No Idea These Celebs Were Going Gray

He also loves to show off his cooking skills.

… as well as his love for eating, although it looks like he lost some teeth filming this??

Besides that unfortunate incident, he seems to be better at TikTok than everyone else.

His video to LPB Poody’s song “Address It” is one of his most popular… fans are mimicking him nonstop.

Clearly, Jason Derulo is winning Quarantine 2020… keep scrolling for a ton more muscle tank galore, during and before quarantine, because why not?

ALSO: Bearded Bae | Quarantine Has Turned Pauly D Into A Thirst-Inciting Zaddy & We Need Answers Now [Video]