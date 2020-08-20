Enter Now: Submit Your Song For A Chance To Win A Distribution Deal & $5,000

Urban One and 300 Entertainment are teaming up to give one lucky musician, or group, the chance of a lifetime.

The Morning Hustle and acclaimed record label are looking for a new song that depicts the times — whether the topic happens to be the pandemic, police brutality, or the history-making George Floyd and Breonna Taylor protests, for example. “In the midst of these crazy times, music has always been the soundtrack to our revolution. As our community is facing a crisis unlike any time in history, the right song always gave us power, strength, hope for better times,” The Morning Hustle writes, adding “America needs a new song right now! A song that reflects our times, music that gives us power.”

The deadline to submit your song is September 7, 2020. The winner will receive $5,000 and a distribution deal. See the official announcement below.

Click HERE for the contest rules and requirements, and HERE to submit your track now.