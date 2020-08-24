TikTok Sues Trump Administration Over Ban: “We Feel We Have No Choice”

Following reports that Trump’s TikTok ban could cost the top U.S. creators over a million dollars per year, the ByteDance social networking app has announced it is suing Trump’s administration. As we’ve previously mentioned, Trump cited the app’s ties to China as a threat to national security due to its collection of data on U.S. citizens — forcing ByteDance (the Chinese company that owns TikTok) to either sell before September 21 or move on without the U.S.

In a statement posted to the company blog today, TikTok says the Trump administration has completely ignored due process as well as the “great lengths” the company has gone to in an effort to demonstrate its commitment to the U.S. market. TikTok also mentions 10,000 U.S. jobs that are at stake.

“Over the past few years, people of all backgrounds have embraced the TikTok community. Today, 100 million Americans turn to TikTok for entertainment, inspiration, and connection; countless creators rely on our platform to express their creativity, reach broad audiences, and generate income; our more than 1,500 employees across the US pour their hearts into building this platform every day, with 10,000 more jobs planned in California, Texas, New York, Tennessee, Florida, Michigan, Illinois, and Washington State; and many of the country’s leading brands are on TikTok to connect with consumers more authentically and directly than they can elsewhere,” TikTok states, adding “Put simply, we have a thriving community and we are grateful – and responsible – to them.The Executive Order issued by the Administration on August 6, 2020 has the potential to strip the rights of that community without any evidence to justify such an extreme action, and without any due process. We strongly disagree with the Administration’s position that TikTok is a national security threat and we have articulated these objections previously.”

Read the full statement, titled ‘Why We Are Suing The Administration,’ here.