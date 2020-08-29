Touched By T’Challa: Issa Rae, Jordan Peele, Barry Jenkins And More Pay Tribute To Chadwick Boseman

Janeé Bolden is Sr. Content Director of the Pop Culture Division at Interactive One. An avid reader and traveler, Janeé has a bachelor's degree in English with a minor in Africana Studies from New York University, where she also completed her MFA in Writing. A nomad by nature, Janeé lived in Alabama, Massachusetts, Iowa, New York, Los Angeles, Michigan and Florida before finally hanging her hat in Atlanta, Georgia.

Actor Chadwick Boseman’s passing was confirmed by the Associated Press Friday, following a four year battle with cancer.

His family also released an official statement on his social media accounts.

It is with immeasurable grief that we confirm the passing of Chadwick Boseman.⁣ ⁣ Chadwick was diagnosed with stage III colon cancer in 2016, and battled with it these last 4 years as it progressed to stage IV. ⁣ ⁣ A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much. From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. ⁣ ⁣ It was the honor of his career to bring King T’Challa to life in Black Panther. ⁣ ⁣ He died in his home, with his wife and family by his side. ⁣ ⁣ The family thanks you for your love and prayers, and asks that you continue to respect their privacy during this difficult time. ⁣

Soon after the news broke, Boseman’s famous friends and fans began to pay tribute to the fallen star.

Marvel Studios released the following statement about their T’Challa:

“Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman’s family. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace.”

Jemele Hill pointed out how productive Boseman remained, even while battling cancer:

Chadwick was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago, per reports. During that time, he gave us Civil War, Marshall, Black Panther, Infinity War, Endgame, 21 Bridges and Da 5 Bloods. Lord only knows what he was going through on a daily basis.

Issa Rae’s reaction was likely one we all can relate to:

Jordan Peele expressed the pain so many of us feel from this loss. “This is a crushing blow.”

“Purpose is the essential element of you. It is the reason you are on the planet at this particular time in history. Your very existence is wrapped up in the things you are here to fulfill,” Tinashe quoted the late actor.

Barry Jenkins tribute literally gave us the chills. “In power,” the director penned. “Eternally in power.”

Also On Global Grind: