Which Poppin’ P-Valley Character Are You? [QUIZ]

Starz never disappoints! The network’s latest hit series is taking fans on the ride of their lives, as producers do a deep dive into all the drama going down at The Pynk.

Centered around professional dancers working at a strip club in the Dirty Delta, there’s no shortage of shocking moments. Nearly every episode turns the heat up another notch and leaves you wanting more — all while addressing complex topics like domestic violence, sexual identity, self-esteem, homophobia, and more. Earlier this summer, P-Valley star Nicco Annan spoke on how important it is to address these issues.

“I think that the show is very bold and brave in that it attacks stereotypes and shatters them,” Nicco told Hollywood Life. “I think that the homophobia that exists in the South and the misogyny that exists in hip hop culture is changing. People are truly being enlightened. They are being informed. I think that visibility is helping that. I think that having conversations around language is helping that because I think oftentimes Black people in general, but especially in the South, they may not be speaking about homophobia and misogyny from an academic standpoint and using that academic vernacular.”

Ahead of the season finale this weekend, we’re celebrating the show’s success with a quiz. Find out which P-Valley character you are below and be sure to tune in on Sunday!

