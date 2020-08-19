“M-I-Crooked Letter-Crooked Letter!” P-Valley’s Shannon Thornton Is The Sexiest Woman On TV Right Now & These Pics Prove It

In just six episodes, Shannon Thornton shines in her role as Keyshawn, who is more affectionately known in the Dirty Delta as Miss Mississippi. Shannon plays a new mom, who gets by on the money she makes stripping at The Pynk. Keyshawn is battling an intricate set of demons, as she continues to go back to the boyfriend who is physically abusing her, believing she’s got nothing going for herself other than the fact that she’s pretty. Keyshawn begins to rise in the strip club hierarchy when she has the chance to dance in an O.G’s place in front of a packed house. Going viral online, her standing begins to change a bit and she becomes more and more interested in maintaining and growing her following, despite what her abuser may think.
We are truly interested to see how her character resolves some of the issues she is facing — and we hope we get much more of Keyshawn as a one-woman featured act at The Pynk. To celebrate ALL. THAT. WOMAN… we’ve gathered some of Shannon Thornton’s sexiest social media moments and a few fast facts.
My, my, my…
1. Actress Shannon Thornton wears bantu knots in a stunning photoshoot with Island Boi Photography. Laying on her side and staring straight into the camera, she puts her beautiful skin on full display.
2. You may remember Shannon from her recurring role as Quinn Phillips on another STARZ series — ‘Power.’ Shannon has also appeared in ‘Dynasty,’ ‘Law & Order: Special Victims Unit,’ and ‘Blue Bloods.’
3. A second shot from her photoshoot with Island Boi Photography. She captioned the alluring photo “E L E G A N C E” and showed off her curves, baby hair, and — as we mentioned before — her beautiful brown skin.
4. Here, she blesses fans with a shot of her ass(ets) in Jamaica. Rocking a sheer cover up over a black thong bikini, Shannon looks down at the camera while posing in shades. Surrounded by sand and palm trees, she let her followers know she was in Montego Bay at the time by tagging her location.
5. Shannon recently shared a fun fact about herself on Twitter. “I met Janet [Jackson] in 2004. I drew an 18 x 24 portrait of her and got to give it to her,” she tweeted. “My dad had one job: take the picture of us. (Disposable cameras were still a thing) I get it developed and his finger is covering the top half of the photo!!” Bummer.
6. Another fact: She uses her voice to speak up on behalf of the Black community as well as domestic violence survivors. “Ahmaud Arbery was out jogging in Georgia when two racists chased him, and murdered him. HE WAS JOGGING! My God. I’m tired of seeing us be killed for living. Please sign the petition in my stories for justice for Ahmaud. Let’s take these racists down.,” she insisted back in May.
7. Keep your eye on Shannon — we’ve got a feeling she’ll continue to body every role she takes on. Also, tune into ‘P-Valley’ every Sunday on STARZ and let us know your thoughts on all the drama.