Here For It: Jenifer Lewis & Laurence Fishburne To Star In Their Own ‘Black-ish’ Spinoff Series…

ABC's "Black-ish" - Season Six

Source: Bonnie Osborne / Getty

A Black-ish spinoff starring our faves is in the works!

Often our comedic relief on the award-winning series, Jenifer Lewis and Laurence Fishburne play the divorced-but-still-in-love grandparents of the Johnson household. Black-ish has already brought forth two spinoffs (Grown-ish and Mixed-ish) and a Netflix mocumentary (#BlackAF) — and now, ABC is going all in on another show. It’s hilariously called Old-ish.

Deadline shares some detail:

“The Black-ish franchise continues to expand with another ‘Ish’ offshoot in the works. ABC has put in development Old-ish. It would be the third spinoff from Kenya Barris’ flagship series Black-ish, with Laurence Fishburne and Jenifer Lewis reprising their Black-ish roles, Deadline has confirmed. Written by Barris, Old-ish follows Dre Johnson’s (Anthony Anderson) parents, Ruby (Lewis) and Earl (Fishburne), as they give love a second chance. When they move to a rapidly gentrifying neighborhood of Los Angeles, they’ll meet characters who represent the old and new faces of the community as they try to make it work as a married couple. Again.”

ABC's "Black-ish" - Season Six

Source: Christopher Willard / Getty

Jenifer Lewis took to social media to express her excitement and thank Kenya Barris… “I’m so happy. A lifelong dream come true. Thank you all for your support and love throughout the years. Thank you, @funnyblackdude,” the legend tweeted.

So far, the upcoming series has been well-received by fans.

We’re excited for this one! Chime in.

